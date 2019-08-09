Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|78.51
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 91.45%. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20.31, while its potential upside is 173.72%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kindred Biosciences Inc. looks more robust than Synthorx Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
