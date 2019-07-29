Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Synthorx Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 97.50% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.