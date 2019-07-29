Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.75
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27. The Current Ratio of rival INmune Bio Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Synthorx Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Synthorx Inc. has an average target price of $30, and a 97.50% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|-5.84%
|-11.71%
|-1.29%
|0%
|0%
|-7.19%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 35.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.