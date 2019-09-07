Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparing side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio is 22.2. On the competitive side is, INmune Bio Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 9.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.12% and an $30 average target price. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc.’s average target price is $11.5, while its potential upside is 82.25%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that INmune Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 7.2% respectively. About 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while INmune Bio Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors INmune Bio Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.