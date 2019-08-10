Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Immunomedics Inc. 15 -3333.07 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthorx Inc. and Immunomedics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Immunomedics Inc. 0.00% -121.3% -63.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Immunomedics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunomedics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 100.13% for Synthorx Inc. with average target price of $30. On the other hand, Immunomedics Inc.’s potential upside is 56.60% and its average target price is $23.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Synthorx Inc. looks more robust than Immunomedics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Immunomedics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.19% of Immunomedics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Immunomedics Inc. -2.06% 4.98% -1.34% -1.4% -34.91% 3.36%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Immunomedics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Immunomedics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.