Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 296.11 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. has a 113.22% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has an average price target of $36, with potential upside of 91.29%. The results provided earlier shows that Synthorx Inc. appears more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 81.2% respectively. About 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -7.19% weaker performance while Homology Medicines Inc. has 0.72% stronger performance.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.