Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

Since Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 12.44 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synthorx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Synthorx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synthorx Inc. has a 61.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 62%. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.8% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. was less bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synthorx Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.