Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 79.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.