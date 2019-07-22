Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 16.57 N/A -1.00 0.00

Demonstrates Synthorx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthorx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 27 while its Quick Ratio stands at 27. The Current Ratio of rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthorx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 81.38%. Meanwhile, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $13.75, while its potential upside is 305.60%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.1% and 93.5%. Insiders owned 17% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.41% -6.05% -11.41% 2.86% 31.78% -1.86%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.