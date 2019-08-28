Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Comparison side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthorx Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Liquidity

22.2 and 22.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthorx Inc. Its rival Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Synthorx Inc. is $30, with potential upside of 71.72%. Meanwhile, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $3, while its potential upside is 400.17%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Synthorx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthorx Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.2% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Synthorx Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synthorx Inc.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.