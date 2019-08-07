Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparing side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 52 3.76 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Synthorx Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Synthorx Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Synthorx Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 105.90%. Competitively the average price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 7.10% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Synthorx Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.