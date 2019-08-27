Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Contrasting side by side

Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 75.64% for Synthorx Inc. with consensus price target of $30. Competitively the consensus price target of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26, which is potential 531.07% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Synthorx Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares and 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.97% are Synthorx Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthorx Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.