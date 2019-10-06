Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 18 0.00 5.94M -2.02 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthorx Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthorx Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 33,427,124.37% -87.3% -61.3% Agenus Inc. 3,293,386,133.11% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synthorx Inc. is 22.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22.2. The Current Ratio of rival Agenus Inc. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. Synthorx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Synthorx Inc. and Agenus Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Agenus Inc. is $5, which is potential 95.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.2% of Synthorx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Agenus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has -5.06% weaker performance while Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc. beats Synthorx Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.