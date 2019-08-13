Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 88.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.97%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 46.2%. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.