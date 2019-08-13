Synthorx Inc. (THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Contrasting side by side

Both Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|88.13
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Synthorx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.2 and a Quick Ratio of 22.2. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$30 is Synthorx Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 87.97%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Synthorx Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 46.2%. Insiders held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has weaker performance than Synthorx Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Synthorx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
