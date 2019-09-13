Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Investors: Berenberg Maintains “Buy” Rating; Banc Of California (BANC)’s Sentiment Is 1.45

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) stock “Buy” was maintained at Berenberg in a report revealed to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Banc Of California Inc (BANC) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 68 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 47 cut down and sold stakes in Banc Of California Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 49.40 million shares, up from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Banc Of California Inc in top ten holdings increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 54 New Position: 14.

Synthomer plc, a specialty chemical company, produces and sells polymers for coatings, construction, healthcare, and automotive industries in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.25 billion GBP. It offers synthetic binders for paper and board coating; paints, lacquers, and chemical products, such as acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate based binders for architectural and industrials coatings; cement mortar and industrial floor screeds; adhesives; and nitrile, polychloroprene lattices, and prevulcanised natural latex for health and protection sectors, as well as dispersions for catheters, respiratory bellows, medical seat cushions, condoms, or balloons. It has a 15.5 P/E ratio. The firm also provides butadiene based lattices and dispersions for textile floor covering applications, as well as high solids styrene butadiene rubber lattices to produce latex foams for the bedding industry and the cushioning segment; and functional polymers, such as aqueous acrylic, butadiene, and vinyl acetate based polymer dispersions for the industrial divisions of adhesives, technical textiles, and fiber bonding.

Among 3 analysts covering Synthomer (LON:SYNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Synthomer has GBX 500 highest and GBX 310 lowest target. GBX 351.67’s average target is 4.04% above currents GBX 338 stock price. Synthomer had 26 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 16 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by Peel Hunt. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYNT in report on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 29.

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $753.03 million. It operates through Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking divisions. It has a 30.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposits consist of checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and consumer loan products include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, multi-family loans, small business administration guaranteed business loans, construction and renovation loans, lease financing, single family residential mortgage loans, warehouse loans, asset-insurance-or security backed loans, home equity lines of credit, consumer and business lines of credit, home equity loans, and other consumer loans.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 13.99% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. for 3.40 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 1.46 million shares or 8.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Seidman Lawrence B has 6.14% invested in the company for 530,323 shares. The New York-based Second Curve Capital Llc has invested 6.07% in the stock. Jcsd Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 379,300 shares.