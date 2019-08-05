Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

This is a contrast between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.88 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.28 beta. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.35 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 17.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.