Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Sesen Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 31.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Sesen Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

Sesen Bio Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.