Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

As Biotechnology companies, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Provention Bio Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Provention Bio Inc. 0.00% -83.2% -67.8%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Provention Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Provention Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Provention Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 6.3%. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.2% are Provention Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Provention Bio Inc. -6.05% -15.92% 174.29% 361.64% 164% 496.61%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Provention Bio Inc. has 496.61% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Provention Bio Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.