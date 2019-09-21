Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

This is a contrast between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has 18.2 and 18.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 47.49%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.