Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 24.83 N/A -5.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.28. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 20.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 36.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.