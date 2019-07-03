Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 61.94 N/A 0.10 54.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% PLx Pharma Inc. 0.00% -151.1% -45.6%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 427.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 5.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, PLx Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PLx Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 24.3% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% PLx Pharma Inc. 5.09% 5.29% 5.09% 50.54% 25.28% 264.05%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

PLx Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.