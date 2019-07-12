Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:OHRP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -71.5% -66.8%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.37 and it happens to be 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. which has a 5.4 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.2% and 13.4%. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.89% of OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% OHR Pharmaceutical Inc. -6.09% 13.42% 16.96% -37.26% -36.07% 52.33%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bullish than OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet-AMD, proliferative diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. Its preclinical pipeline of sustained release programs include sustained release formulations of small molecule and protein therapeutics for the treatment of ocular diseases, such as glaucoma, steroid induced glaucoma, ocular allergy, and retinal disease. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.