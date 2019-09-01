Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1078.05 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.28 beta means Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s 1.79 beta is the reason why it is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 31.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.