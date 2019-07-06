Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

As Biotechnology businesses, Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2266.23 N/A -1.22 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.37 shows that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 20.3% are NantKwest Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bearish trend.

NantKwest Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.