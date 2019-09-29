Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 0.00 15.62M -3.44 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 4.16M -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 3,455,752,212.39% 0% -141.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 82,103,102.55% 0% 0%

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 59.8 and 59.8 respectively. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 0.2% respectively. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.