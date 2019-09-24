Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.28 beta means Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.5. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Histogenics Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 13%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Histogenics Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.