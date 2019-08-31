Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 307.57 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Risk & Volatility

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CorMedix Inc.’s 2.93 beta is the reason why it is 193.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival CorMedix Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.2 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 16.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.