Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 593.07%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 10.9%. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.