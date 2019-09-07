Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Axcella Health Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 212.50% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 0%. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.