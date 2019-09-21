Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 7.81 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 36.16% and its average target price is $18.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has -14.29% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has 200.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.