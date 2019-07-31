Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 25.17 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Volatility and Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc is 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

Summary

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.