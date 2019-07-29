Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synthetic Biologics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.37 beta indicates that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has -0.33 beta which makes it 133.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Synthetic Biologics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.2% and 13.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.