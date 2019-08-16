Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.57 N/A -0.75 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.28 beta means Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 128.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Teligent Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Teligent Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.