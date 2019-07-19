Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

A beta of 2.37 shows that Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 227.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 3.27 beta.

8.6 and 8.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. Its rival Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.4 and 9.4 respectively. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $15.42, while its potential upside is 290.38%.

Roughly 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.36% 15.14% 39.24% -9.79% 0% 66.9%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

On 6 of the 7 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.