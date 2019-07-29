Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 22.2% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -141.50% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a beta of 2.37 and its 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Synthetic Biologics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s competitors beat Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.