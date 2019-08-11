Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Comparing side by side

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -8.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -184.1% -105.5%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 1.37 beta is the reason why it is 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 12.4% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares. 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 16.11% -14.81% -52.12% -60.95% -69.49% -56.56%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.