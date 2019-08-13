Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparing side by side

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.90 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.6. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 while its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 93.31% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.