Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Comparing side by side

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synthetic Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s current beta is 2.28 and it happens to be 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GlycoMimetics Inc.’s 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.38 beta.

Liquidity

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, GlycoMimetics Inc.’s potential upside is 257.41% and its consensus target price is $11.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics Inc. has 1.31% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year GlycoMimetics Inc. has weaker performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Summary

GlycoMimetics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.