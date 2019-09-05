Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Contrasting side by side

Since Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 11 6.18 N/A -1.91 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta indicates that its volatility is 128.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 84.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.7% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. was less bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.