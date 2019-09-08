Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 8 319.87 N/A -1.18 0.00

Demonstrates Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Volatility & Risk

Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta, while its volatility is 128.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. CorMedix Inc. has a 2.93 beta and it is 193.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CorMedix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthetic Biologics Inc. and CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.3% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are CorMedix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while CorMedix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors CorMedix Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.