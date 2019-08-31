Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Contrasting side by side

Both Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Celyad SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthetic Biologics Inc. and Celyad SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of Celyad SA’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Celyad SA

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.