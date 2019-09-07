Synthetic Biologics Inc. (SYN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Contrasting side by side

Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthetic Biologics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synthetic Biologics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.3% and 57.1%. About 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.