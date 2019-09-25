Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s Financial Results Comparing With W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) are each other’s competitor in the Specialty Chemicals industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 7.50 N/A -8.20 0.00 W. R. Grace & Co. 73 2.24 N/A 2.40 28.27

In table 1 we can see Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and W. R. Grace & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and W. R. Grace & Co.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% W. R. Grace & Co. 0.00% 54% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has a beta of 0.98 and its 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, W. R. Grace & Co. has beta of 1 which is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.5% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares and 88.6% of W. R. Grace & Co. shares. 16.29% are Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are W. R. Grace & Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% W. R. Grace & Co. -10.78% -12.97% -9.6% -4.96% -5.68% 4.47%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. had bearish trend while W. R. Grace & Co. had bullish trend.

Summary

W. R. Grace & Co. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products. This segment also provides polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.