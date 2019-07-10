Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES)’s Financial Results Comparing With Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

As Specialty Chemicals companies, Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 1 12.12 N/A -1.02 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 11 1.30 N/A -0.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Element Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -179.3% -78.6% Element Solutions Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.07 and it happens to be 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Element Solutions Inc has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Element Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Element Solutions Inc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Element Solutions Inc has an average price target of $8, with potential downside of -18.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Element Solutions Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22% and 88.4%. Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 16.29%. Competitively, Element Solutions Inc has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -9.7% -22.45% -49.33% -74.83% -87.94% -51.9% Element Solutions Inc 0% 3.75% -2.64% 0% 1.1% 7.16%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -51.9% weaker performance while Element Solutions Inc has 7.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Element Solutions Inc beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.