Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) Reaches $2.31 Low on Sep, 9; Tfs Financial (TFSL) Sellers Decreased By 0.08% Their Shorts

Tfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) had a decrease of 0.08% in short interest. TFSL’s SI was 2.66 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.08% from 2.66M shares previously. With 164,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Tfs Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)’s short sellers to cover TFSL’s short positions. The SI to Tfs Financial Corporation’s float is 5.15%. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 70,412 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) has risen 11.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 TFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market

The stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) reached all time low today, Sep, 9 and still has $2.10 target or 9.00% below today’s $2.31 share price. This indicates more downside for the $3.10 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.10 PT is reached, the company will be worth $279,360 less. The stock decreased 27.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $2.31. About 125,941 shares traded or 80.51% up from the average. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy and gasification technology company, together with its subsidiaries, provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.10 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas from various energy resources, including coal, biomass, municipal wastes, refuse derived fuels, and petroleum coke. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as industrial fuel gas, substitute natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.

More notable recent Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SES) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ACAD, FSLY, MDLA and PAYS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “44 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Satellite company SES on track to meet FY targets – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Westwater Resources and Synthesis Energy Systems among Energy/Materials gainers; Yuma Energy and Seadrill Partners among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold TFS Financial Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 32.09 million shares or 0.31% more from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 43,783 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd accumulated 25,671 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 5,339 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 10,194 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) or 1,872 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Company holds 14,178 shares. Signaturefd Llc reported 1,073 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 184,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) or 27,328 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 70,319 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) for 148,320 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 4,038 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.01% invested in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL). Wealthtrust Fairport Llc invested in 32,644 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 63.43 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.