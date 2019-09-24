Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) Reaches $2.05 Yearly Low; Agree Realty (ADC) Sellers Increased By 0.86% Their Shorts

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) had an increase of 0.86% in short interest. ADC’s SI was 4.69M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.86% from 4.65M shares previously. With 305,700 avg volume, 15 days are for Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’s short sellers to cover ADC’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 46,651 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 27.26% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Raises Dividend to 54c; 23/04/2018 – AGREE REALTY – 2018 ACQUISITION VOLUME OUTLOOK REMAINS BETWEEN $250 MLN AND $300 MLN, DISPOSITION GUIDANCE REMAINS BETWEEN $25 MLN AND $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 17 Days; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 – AGREE REALTY-TO USE PROCEEDS, IF ANY, IT RECEIVES UPON FUTURE SETTLEMENT OF FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Agree Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADC); 15/05/2018 – Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Buys 1.2% of Agree Realty; 10/04/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 285% to 12 Days

The stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.99 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.05 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.77M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $1.99 price target is reached, the company will be worth $83,190 less. The stock decreased 6.06% or $0.1322 during the last trading session, reaching $2.0478. About 25,945 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

Agree Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.07 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 40.96 P/E ratio. It primarily focuses on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties net leased to industry leading tenants.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold Agree Realty Corporation shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 41.82 million shares or 8.63% more from 38.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 108,480 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited accumulated 8,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc stated it has 80,382 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Eii Cap Mgmt owns 2,962 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.01% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 10,353 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,850 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 215,292 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 480,750 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,620 shares. Everence Capital has 6,430 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 1,300 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 7,516 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 2.89 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $759,457 activity. $3,174 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) shares were bought by Agree Joey. Erlich Craig had bought 1,000 shares worth $63,680. RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought $642,000 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.