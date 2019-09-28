Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) Reaches $1.87 52-Week Low; Wabash National (WNC) Shorts Raised By 14.34%

The stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.70 target or 9.00% below today’s $1.87 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.58 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $1.70 price target is reached, the company will be worth $232,110 less. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.0306 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 9,413 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) had an increase of 14.34% in short interest. WNC’s SI was 2.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 14.34% from 2.52M shares previously. With 384,100 avg volume, 8 days are for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s short sellers to cover WNC’s short positions. The SI to Wabash National Corporation’s float is 5.41%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 302,284 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 16.77% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 22/05/2018 – WNC Completes Renovation and New Construction of 73-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Northern Louisiana; 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY EPS $2.01-EPS $2.13; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy and gasification technology company, together with its subsidiaries, provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.58 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas from various energy resources, including coal, biomass, municipal wastes, refuse derived fuels, and petroleum coke. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as industrial fuel gas, substitute natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.

More notable recent Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SES) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “WeWork to List Shares on Nasdaq, Make Governance Changes – The Wall Street Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ACAD, FSLY, MDLA and PAYS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Have Dropped 20%? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Wabash National Corporation’s (NYSE:WNC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 50.48 million shares or 0.20% more from 50.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.02% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 72,816 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 1,620 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity reported 18,650 shares. Bailard Inc holds 21,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 98,874 shares. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 1.04 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited has 6,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 11,190 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 44,343 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association reported 42,939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 329,201 shares.