Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) Reaches $1.75 Yearly Low; Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake

The stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.66 target or 5.00% below today’s $1.75 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.42 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $1.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $120,800 less. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.0481 during the last trading session, reaching $1.7519. About 7,916 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SES News: 14/05/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – AS OF MARCH 31, CO HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $8.6 MLN AND WORKING CAPITAL OF $8.5 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS – BOARD OF ITS AUSTRALIAN PLATFORM COMPANY, AUSTRALIAN FUTURE ENERGY PTY LTD APPOINTED KERRY PARKER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/03/2018 Synthesis Energy Systems Announces its Australian Platform Company, Australian Future Energy, Names Kerry Parker Chief Executive Officer

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 67.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rodgers Brothers Inc acquired 12,011 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 29,683 shares with $1.07M value, up from 17,672 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $70.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 2.78 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LINE 10 SEGMENT REPLACEMENT COMPLETED, IN SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) stake by 133,149 shares to 522,079 valued at $19.09M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 10,431 shares and now owns 9,714 shares. Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) was reduced too.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Enbridge vs. Magellan Midstream Partners – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Enbridge a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Enbridge Re-affirms Plan to Proceed with Contracting of the Mainline System and File Regulatory Application by Year End – PRNewswire” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge Mainline open season stopped by regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Is Securing Its Growth for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy and gasification technology company, together with its subsidiaries, provides proprietary gasification technology systems and solutions to the energy and chemical industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.42 million. The firm offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas from various energy resources, including coal, biomass, municipal wastes, refuse derived fuels, and petroleum coke. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as industrial fuel gas, substitute natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, ammonia, and methanol.