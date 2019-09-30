Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (SES) Reaches $1.74 Low on Sep, 30; Venbio Select Advisor Has Trimmed Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position By $9.50 Million

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 500,000 shares as Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Venbio Select Advisor Llc holds 7.50M shares with $145.43 million value, down from 8.00M last quarter. Amarin Corp Plc now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.92. About 2.80M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipid and Inflammatory Markers in Statin-Treated Patie; 12/04/2018 – Amarin Sponsors Three Scientific Presentations Scheduled for National Lipid Association Scientific Sessions; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Amarin Commemorates National Triglycerides Day on March 28; 12/04/2018 – AMARIN – VASCEPA SHOWED FALL IN ATHEROGENIC LIPID, INFLAMMATORY MARKERS IN STATIN-TREATED PATIENTS WITH REDUCED KIDNEY FUNCTION, PERSISTENT HIGH TRIGLYCERIDES; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – APPROVED AS PRESCRIPTION MEDICATION AS ADJUNCT TO DIET TO REDUCE TG LEVELS IN ADULT PATIENTS WITH SEVERE HYPERTRIGLYCERIDEMIA

The stock of Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $1.62 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.74 share price. This indicates more downside for the $2.40 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.62 PT is reached, the company will be worth $167,930 less. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.74. About 8,278 shares traded. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) has declined 82.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold AMRN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 146.09 million shares or 1.54% more from 143.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co stated it has 27,400 shares. Orbimed Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.22% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Tobam holds 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 3,200 shares. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.74 million shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Llc accumulated 0% or 115,450 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 0% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). West Chester Capital Advisors Inc invested 1.53% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 201,000 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.01% or 9,249 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 743,449 shares stake. Profund Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 34,590 shares. Pura Vida Invests Lc owns 235,204 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 17,800 shares.

Analysts await Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Amarin Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% negative EPS growth.

Venbio Select Advisor Llc increased Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 205,000 shares to 1.40M valued at $212.73 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc stake by 221,723 shares and now owns 10.75 million shares. Ascendis Pharma was raised too.

