Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 11.11 N/A -8.20 0.00 PPG Industries Inc. 113 1.80 N/A 4.97 23.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and PPG Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and PPG Industries Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% PPG Industries Inc. 0.00% 24.6% 7.1%

Volatility and Risk

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Competitively, PPG Industries Inc. is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and PPG Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PPG Industries Inc. 2 1 1 2.25

Competitively PPG Industries Inc. has an average target price of $114.4, with potential downside of -0.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and PPG Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.5% and 82%. Insiders owned roughly 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PPG Industries Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% PPG Industries Inc. -0.6% -1.05% 1.66% 11.75% 6.97% 14.83%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -40.03% weaker performance while PPG Industries Inc. has 14.83% stronger performance.

Summary

PPG Industries Inc. beats Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates in three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated company-owned stores approximately 920 stores in North America, 40 in Australia, and 75 in Central America. In addition, it sells coatings and related products through approximately 4,200 stores that are independently owned and operated by 700 concessionaires primarily in Mexico. The Industrial Coatings segment provides adhesives and sealants for the automotive industry; metal pretreatments and related chemicals for industrial and automotive applications; packaging coatings for the protection, performance, and decoration of metal cans, closures, plastic tubes, industrial packaging, and promotional and specialty packaging; precipitated silicas for tire, battery separator, and other markets; substrates used in radio frequency identification tags and labels, e-passports, drivers' licenses, and identification cards; organic light emitting diode materials for use in displays and lighting; optical lens materials and photochromic dyes for optical lenses and color-change products. The Glass segment produces fiber glass for use in commercial and residential construction, wind energy, energy infrastructure, transportation, and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.