Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (SES) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Contrasting side by side

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 4 12.84 N/A -8.20 0.00 Gevo Inc. 2 1.37 N/A -9.47 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Gevo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:SES) and Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 0.00% -323.5% -97.3% Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4%

Risk and Volatility

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gevo Inc. on the other hand, has 2.76 beta which makes it 176.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. and Gevo Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.5% and 9.1% respectively. Insiders owned 16.29% of Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. shares. Competitively, 12.4% are Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. -36.73% 39.17% 29.83% -40.03% -82.61% -40.03% Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25%

For the past year Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. has -40.03% weaker performance while Gevo Inc. has 25% stronger performance.

Summary

Gevo Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, develops, builds, owns, and operates energy and chemical projects; and owns and provides proprietary gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas worldwide. The company offers U-GAS fluidized bed gasification technology that produces synthesis gas. Its synthesis gas can be converted into a range of energy and chemical products, such as substitute natural gas, power, methanol, and fertilizer. The company also has rights to sublicense U-GAS systems to third parties for coal, and coal and biomass mixtures, as well as for biomass projects. In addition, it offers engineering services. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.